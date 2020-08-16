Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA opened at $82.17 on Friday. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $552,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.