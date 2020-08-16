Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carnival by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 29.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 19.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

