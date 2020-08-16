Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

