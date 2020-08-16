Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $93,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $78,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $223,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

