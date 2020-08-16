Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 6,179 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

