Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 842.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $3,284,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 176.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 23.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

