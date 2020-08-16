Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

