Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 15,461 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in News were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in News by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,231,000 after buying an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in News by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in News by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 827,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

