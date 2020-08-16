Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

