Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 10,277 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $93,416,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,393,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

