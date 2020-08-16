QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 62,126 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

