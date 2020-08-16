Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 409 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in XPO Logistics by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,458,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

