Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 120,205 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

