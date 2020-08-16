Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,160 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA opened at $81.26 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

