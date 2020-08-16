Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $1.01 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth $12,219,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

