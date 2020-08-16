Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 96.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

