Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

