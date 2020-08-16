PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $55,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

