Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Protective Insurance has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PTVCA opened at $16.25 on Friday. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Protective Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

