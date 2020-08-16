ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $8.99 on Friday. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22.

In related news, insider Frank Papalia purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,539.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

