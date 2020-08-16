Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $96,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ingredion by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $8,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.