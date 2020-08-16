Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 85,840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

