Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,134 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Anthem worth $97,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $283.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

