Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,761 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ecolab worth $97,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 768.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 27.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $194.71 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

