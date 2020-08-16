Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $975,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Primerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

