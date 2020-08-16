Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $975,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

