Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

APTS stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

