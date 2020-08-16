PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

