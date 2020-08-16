Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

