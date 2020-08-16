PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Down 90.7% Over Last 7 Days

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 81.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 90.7% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $1,527.96 and $11.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

