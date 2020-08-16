Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 60.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 102.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

