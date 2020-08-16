Piper Sandler Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $127.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NYSE BBY opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 817.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 880,052 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 752.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,993 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $106,643,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

