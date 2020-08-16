Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PING. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $3,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,319.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock worth $365,047,621. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 408,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

