Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

APG stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Becker purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julius Chepey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

