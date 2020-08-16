Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a quick ratio of 57.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.