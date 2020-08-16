Peter Thomas Buys 1,007,506 Shares of Emu NL (ASX:EMU) Stock

Emu NL (ASX:EMU) insider Peter Thomas purchased 1,007,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,172.64 ($16,551.88).

Emu NL has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

EMU Company Profile

Emu NL engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Vidalita and Jotahues gold projects covering an area of 13,750 hectares of mineral exploration concessions located in the Maricunga gold belt in Atacama region in northern Chile.

