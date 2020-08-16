Peter Thomas Buys 1,007,506 Shares of Emu NL (ASX:EMU) Stock

Emu NL (ASX:EMU) insider Peter Thomas purchased 1,007,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,172.64 ($16,551.88).
Emu NL has a twelve month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.
EMU Company Profile
