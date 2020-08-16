Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Perspecta worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.