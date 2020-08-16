Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.19.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

