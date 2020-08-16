Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Peloton from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.74.

PTON opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $73.21.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peloton by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at $45,285,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

