Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE PAM opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,742,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

