PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,193,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

