Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

ORA stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

