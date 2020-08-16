ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $208,000.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

