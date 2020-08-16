Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

OHI stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6,946.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 178.3% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 319,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 96,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 81.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

