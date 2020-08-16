Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 78.18%.

OIBRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

