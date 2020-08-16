Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $21,320.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $21,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,662,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,842,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OCSL opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
