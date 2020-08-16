Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $21,320.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $21,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,662,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,842,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

