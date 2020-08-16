Nyerium Hits Market Cap of $7,237.93 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $7,237.93 and $19.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022656 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004465 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003856 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,564,330 coins and its circulating supply is 30,679,702 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

