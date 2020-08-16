Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.39 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.