Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

NOVT stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $421,894.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,016 shares of company stock worth $2,874,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.