Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 6,394,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
