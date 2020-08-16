Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 6,394,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

